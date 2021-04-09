Grand Rapids community leader Noah Seifullah dies at 72

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Noah Seifullah, a leader in Grand Rapids’ Black community, has died.

He was 72.

Family members said he died Wednesday morning. Funeral services were held Friday afternoon at Oak Hills Cemetery.

A Grand Rapids native, Seifullah helped to develop the Madison Square Branch of the Grand Rapids Public Library, was the chief of staff for former state Rep. Robert Dean, D-Grand Rapids, and also served as a president of the Grand Rapids chapter of the NAACP.

He left behind six children, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

