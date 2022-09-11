GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Events are being held across West Michigan including in Grand Rapids to commemorate that day four hijacked planes crashed into three locations across the U.S. killing thousands of people.

The Grand Rapids community will gather at the Gerald R. Ford Museum for a day-long tribute led by the Michigan Crossroads Council, Boy Scouts of America.

The event starts at sunrise which is at about 7:18 a.m.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department will ring a bell at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., and 9:37 a.m. signifying the time the planes crashed at the World Trade Center Tower 1, Tower 2 and the Pentagon.

The fourth bell will ring at 10:03 a.m. which is when hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Pennsylvania.

The actual ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. and the Salvation Army Band will perform at 6 p.m. The final salute will take place at sundown at approximately 8 p.m.