Grand Rapids Community Foundation reflects on 100 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For 100 years, the Grand Rapids Community Foundation has responded to West Michigan’s most urgent needs. Now, the foundation is celebrating a century of service. From awarding grants and scholarships to working to overcome racial, social and economic disparities, GRCF has helped thousands of people in the community.

Diana Sieger, president of Diana Sieger, says the nonprofit has awarded $21 million in scholarship money over the past century, giving thousands of students the opportunity to get an education.

Sieger says the one thing that the past two years has taught them is that change is inevitable, and the foundation has always been able to adapt and provide whatever the community needs.

She credits the organization’s longevity to partnerships and the generosity of the community. The celebration this year will include events, storytelling and moving into the second century of service to the West Michigan community.

“We are really taking the time to just say thank you to the community for all their support and the fact that we are ready to go for another 100 years,” Sieger said.

To find out more about the Grand Rapids Community Foundation, go to www.grfoundation.org.