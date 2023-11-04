GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday was the second day of the 10th anniversary of the Grand Rapids Comic-Con.

The weekend-long convention is taking place at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

Organizers say each year, people from across the state — and country — travel to the area to attend.

The event features cosplayers, comic book collections, food vendors and more.

This year, attendees include Tom Kenny — the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants — and “Star Trek” actor George Takei.

If you missed Saturday’s event, you have one more day to check it out. Comic-Con will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. You can learn more by visiting the convention’s website.