GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday was the second day of the 10th anniversary of the Grand Rapids Comic-Con.
The weekend-long convention is taking place at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.
Organizers say each year, people from across the state — and country — travel to the area to attend.
The event features cosplayers, comic book collections, food vendors and more.
This year, attendees include Tom Kenny — the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants — and “Star Trek” actor George Takei.
If you missed Saturday’s event, you have one more day to check it out. Comic-Con will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. You can learn more by visiting the convention’s website.