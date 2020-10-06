Grand Rapids Comic-Con canceled due to coronavirus

Downtown Grand Rapids has been invaded by Comic-Con lovers from all over, with nearly 30,000 people expected to visit the 5th annual convention. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2020 Grand Rapids Comic-Con has been canceled.

Organizers announced Tuesday that the event, which was scheduled for Nov. 13 through Nov. 15 at DeVos Place downtown, was a no-go.

They said that even as some larger gatherings were being allowed in the state, they “did not feel that it was medically, morally, or fiscally responsible” to hold the event.

The 2021 Grand Rapids Comic-Con is scheduled for Nov. 12 to Nov. 14.

The organization said information on smaller events before then would be forthcoming.