Grand Rapids Comic-Con brought fun opportunities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sunday marked the final day of this year’s Grand Rapids Comic-Con held at the DeVos Place.

The three-day event brought opportunities for fans to meet some of their favorite characters like Patrick Warburton, who is famous for his voice role in the animated series Family Guy, and Ross Marquand, who played in Avengers: Endgame.

On top of these opportunities, Event Director Mark Hodges says the convention is a place of zero judgement, where fans and visitors alike can simply have fun.

“We have so many guests who come dressed up as their favorite characters from movies. It’s really impressive,” Hodges said. “We pride ourselves on being the last big convention in the Midwest, as far as the calendar (year) goes, so this is really a giant end of the year celebration.”

Hodges came up with the idea of the Grand Rapids Comic-Con back in 2006 when he says he was homeless. He says it has grown into something he never imagined.

“It was all just a crazy pipe dream back then,” Hodges said. “It took seven years to get out off the ground because economics and all that kind of stuff, but I’m happy to look around now with what we have here.”

Costumes like Star Wars droids and Jurassic Park dinosaurs, mannequins and popular sets and props filled the halls of the convention space.

“We’re proud to offer all that we do. Many of the things our visitors see too are also for sale, so they can start building or growing their own collections,” Hodges said. “It’s so much fun, something the kids will talk about for a long time. They’ll really enjoy it.”

Hodges says his favorite part is planning and making sure all the pieces come together.

“That’s the fun part. You see the final result and to be honest, I’m already ready for next year,” Hodges said. “We’ve got some pretty cool things in the works.”

Next year’s comic-con will be held at the DeVos Place from Nov. 13 through Nov. 15. For more information check out their website.