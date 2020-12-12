Grand Rapids Coca Cola plant evacuated after sulfuric acid spill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Coca Cola plant was evacuated Saturday morning after a chemical spill.

The Grand Rapids Fire and Police Department arrived at the Coca Cola bottling plant on Butterworth Ave SW around 11:06 a.m. where they found a sulfuric acid spill had happened due to the overflow of a container within the plant.

The plant was completely evacuated and authorities tell News 8 that no one was hurt in the incident.

Officials say the spill was also contained inside the perimeter of the plant by the secondary containment team on site, which helped limit damage and possible injuries during the incident.

GRFD is still investigating the incident.