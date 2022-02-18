Grand Rapids coat drive focuses on warming teens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In a group effort, the Grand Rapids Mayor’s Youth Council and the Grand Rapids Public Library helped organize a coat drive to give teens warm winter clothing.

“The goal of the coat drive is to specifically help teenagers in our community, especially those experiencing poverty or are unhoused,” said Cindy Gonzales with Our Community’s Children, a program managed by the Grand Rapids Mayor’s Youth Council.

The drive runs until March 4. Coats, gloves, hats, and other winter gear are being accepted.

Osvaldo Perez Rios, the manager of the West Side Branch, said GRPL recognized the need and wanted to be a part of the drive when Gonzales reached out seeking drop-off points.

“We at the library are at the forefront of youth being in the library most of the day because it’s cold outside,” Perez Rios said at the WOOD TV8 Digital Live Desk Friday.

There are eight GRPL locations where you can donate:

Main Library

111 Library St. NE, 49503

Madison Square Branch

1201 Madison Ave. SE, 49507

Ottawa Hills Branch

1150 Giddings Ave. SE, 49506

Seymour Branch

2350 Eastern Ave. SE, 49507

Van Belkum Branch

1563 Plainfield Ave. NE, 49505

West Leonard Branch

1017 Leonard St. NW, 49504

West Side Branch

713 Bridge St. NW, 49504

Yankee Clipper Branch

2025 Leonard St. NE, 49505

When the drive ends, the donated items will be given out at community-based organizations including the Baxter Community Center, Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities, the Hispanic Center of West Michigan and Aya Youth Collective.