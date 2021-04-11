Grand Rapids Civic Theatre resumes live performances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is resuming live performances after not being able to host in-person shows for more than a year.

“Friday was our first performance in 391 days that we had a live audience for, so that was just a thrill,” said Ben Greene, Director of Marketing and Engagement at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. “It was a lot of laughter, a lot of smiles under the masks and a few tears of joy, too.”

The theatre is performing its Ten For All Festival. Greene said it’s a 90-minute show comprised of six, ten-minute original plays written by local playwrights and performed by local actors.

“Theres a comedy, there’s a few dramas, there’s a musical, so a little bit of everything,” said Greene.

As theatre leadership welcomes back guests, they said they are following guidance from the Kent County Health Department.

Greene told News 8 the staff are requring audience members to wear masks in the theatre at all times. He said their seats will be socially distanced and crews will be sanitizing all areas of the building.

“We are confident that it’s a safe space for someone to come and attend a live performance for this first time in a while,” said Greene.

Tickets for the Ten For All Festival may be purchased here for $10.

Performances are April 9th to Aprill 11 and April 16th through Apil 18th.