Crews take down the marquee at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre for refurbishment. (July 10, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews took down the marquee at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Monday for refurbishment.

The marquee has been in place for almost 20 years and the message board was installed in 2001, Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Executive Director Bruce Tinker said.

“This marquee (has) been in place since 2005 and we really felt like there was a lot of older technology involved with it,” he said. “…It became an opportunity to upgrade both things.”

It was getting harder to repair the marquee’s neon letters, which Tinker said were fragile and not environmentally friendly. The message board often didn’t work.

The goal is to maintain the historical feeling of the marquee while upgrading the neon letters to LED and installing a new video messaging board. The refurbished marquee will use about 20% of the energy that the previous version did.

“Really excited to be able to refurbish and then also share information with our community in a new and vibrant way,” Tinker said.

The almost $150,000 refurbishment is part of a larger project started in 2019 to renovate the building, which has been a theater since 1903. Tinker said the Civic Theatre received a Michigan Arts and Culture Council grant to help fund the effort.

The marquee will be down for a few weeks as it is fixed up but will be reinstalled in time for the start of the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s 97th season in September.

“It’ll be down for a few weeks, but it’s being reborn,” Tinker said.

Tickets went on sale Monday for the upcoming season, which will include productions of “The SpongeBob Musical,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Clyde’s.”

“We’d love to see people back and enjoying this great season,” Tinker said. “We’ve got a lot of great premieres coming up, some really wonderful shows, so please come and join us for classes and also for productions.”