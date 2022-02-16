Grand Rapids Civic Theatre announces 2022-23 season schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre has announced the schedule for its 97th season — featuring four musicals, two plays and a special 10-minute playwriting festival.

The shows will include “School of Rock,” “The Revolutionists,” “Mary Poppins,” “Once On This Island,” “Puffs” and “Something Rotten!” Of the six shows, only one of them has been performed at the Civic Theatre (“Mary Poppins”), which has the team behind the GRCT looking forward to the upcoming season.

“There are a few shows in here that I’m really particularly excited about,” Ben Greene, the Director of Marketing and Engagement, told News 8. “I think the one that I’m most excited about is ‘Something Rotten!’ which we have never done before. It’s got amazing music. It takes place in the renaissance. It’s really funny, a lot of jokes on Shakespeare and that era in time.”

“School of Rock: The Musical” will kick off the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s 2022-23 season. Based on the hit movie that follows a wannabe rock star who decided to earn some extra cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prodigious prep school.

“The Revolutionists” will run Sept. 23–Oct. 9 at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. The show follows four women who lose their heads in an irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror.

“Mary Poppins” will run Nov. 18-Dec. 18 at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film The jack-of-all-trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family.

“Once On This Island” will run Jan. 20-Feb. 5, 2023, at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. This highly original and theatrical Caribbean adaptation of the popular fairy tale “The Little Mermaid” garnered a combined 16 Tony nominations between the original production in 1990 and the 2017 revival which earned Best Revival of a Musical.

“Puffs” will run March 2-12, 2023 at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. A show for Harry Potter Fanatics! This clever and inventive show gives you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children.

The 3rd annual “Ten For All Festival” will run March 17-19, 2023, at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, showcasing some of the best 10-minute plays written by West Michigan playwrights.

“Something Rotten!” will run April 28-May 21, 2023, at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.”

The season will start with “School of Rock,” running from Aug. 5 through Aug. 28 and will wrap with “Something Rotten!” that runs from April 28 through May 21.

“There is truly something for every theatre fan in this season,” GRCT Artistic Director Allyson Paris said in a statement. “At the heart of our organization, we are storytellers. This season gives us the opportunity to tell stories for and about so many distinct groups of people in our community.”

For the third consecutive year, GRCT will host the “Ten For All Festival,” seeking short 10-minute plays written by amateur playwrights. They have six categories in all, three for kids and three for adults. A panel of judges will pick their favorites and have them performed on the Civic Theatre stage.

Theatre organizers are also anxious to get “closer to normal” as we work through the COVID-19 pandemic. After Michigan’s first cases were confirmed in March 2020, the theatre stage didn’t host any performances for 18 months. They held a handful of outdoor and virtual events, and finally brought crowds back to the theatre for the start of the 2021-2022 season. They hope they can cut down on even more restrictions when the next season starts in August.

“It’s been kind of a transition,” Greene said. “With 22-23, starting this fall, it’s really our hope that this will be our full-scale return to what we’ve known in the past as a typical Civic Theatre season.”

Currently, masks are required for all audience members and concessions are limited. GRCT is following the CDC’s transmission guidance to dictate their policy.

“As long as that level is in ‘substantial’ or ‘high,’ we’re requiring masks for patrons. But once that drops to ‘moderate’ or ‘low,’ then we’ll be able to do away with those requirements,” Greene said. Early Access Passes for the 2022-2023 season are on sale now through the theatre’s website. Single tickets will go on sale June 23.