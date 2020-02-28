Grand Rapids Civic Theatre announces 2020-2021 lineup

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Michigan Senate on Thursday blocked another of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's appointments to the state panel that regulates hunting, after gun rights groups expressed opposition and a key senator said he was concerned because the nominee no longer hunts.

George Heartwell, the former mayor of Grand Rapids, was rejected on an almost entirely party-line vote. The move came two weeks after the Senate nixed Whitmer nominee Anna Mitterling for the Natural Resources Commission following Whitmer's refusal to pull Heartwell's nomination.