Grand Rapids Civic Theatre announces 2020-2021 lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre unveiled the lineup for its upcoming season on News 8 Daybreak Friday.
The shows in the 2020-2021 include:
- “Shakespeare in Love” from Sept. 11 to Sept. 27, 2020.
- “Getting To Know…Cinderella” from Oct. 16 to Oct. 25, 2020.
- “Sound of Music” from Nov. 20 to Dec. 29, 2020.
- “Rumors” from Jan. 15 to Jan. 31, 2021.
- “Kinky Boots” from Feb. 26 to March 21, 2021.
- “Dragons Love Tacos” from April 23 to May 1, 2021.
- “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” from May 28 to June 20, 2021.
- “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” from July 23 to Aug. 1, 201.
The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre says “Shakespeare in Love” and “Kinky Boots” will be the first local productions of these shows. It will be the regional premieres of “ Getting To Know…Cinderella,” “Dragons Love Tacos” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”