Grand Rapids church organizes rally for Ukraine

A protester with a Ukranian flag demonstrates outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on March 2, 2022. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids Ukrainian church is organizing a peaceful Ukraine support rally scheduled for Thursday.

St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church posted an announcement on its Facebook page about a peaceful demonstration they are organizing to show support for Ukraine. According to the post, the rally will happen from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ah-Nab-Awen park by the Gerald R. Ford Museum.

The post encourages people to come out wearing blue and yellow — the colors of Ukraine — to sing, listen and pray for peace in the country.

The announcement comes a week after Russia attacked Ukraine, and as the refugee count tops 1 million as citizens flee the country. Many in West Michigan are showing their support. People have left flowers outside St. Michael’s in Grand Rapids. Western Michigan University held a moment of silence for Ukraine on Tuesday. At least one Grand Rapids bar has pulled Russian vodka from its shelves.

If you’re looking for a way to support Ukraine, make sure the place you’re donating to is legitimate. Charities like the International Committee of the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders and UNICEF, among others are approved by the Better Business Bureau.