The Grand Rapids Christmas Tree being installed at Rosa Parks Circle on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids will usher in the festive season on Friday with a Christmas tree lighting.

The annual event will take place at Rosa Parks Circle from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be emceed by WOOD TV8’s Maranda.

There will be booths from community organizations, free s’mores and hot chocolate, live music and other entertainment.

The city will flip the switch to light the tree around 5:45 p.m., which will be live streamed on WOOD TV8 and WOODTV.com.

The 40-foot concolor fir tree was installed at Rosa Parks Circle on Nov. 21. It arrived in Grand Rapids after a 110 mile journey from Dutchman Tree Farms in Manton.

More information about the festivities can be found at grandrapidsmi.gov.