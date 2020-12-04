Watch Grand Rapids Christmas tree lighting on WOOD TV8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Christmas tree will be lighted tonight, and though the city can’t host its usual party, WOOD TV8 will bring you the spectacle to you.

In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, people are not permitted to gather in Rosa Parks Circle to see the tree lighting, though it will of course be visible to passersby throughout the holiday season.

Because you can’t go in person, WOOD TV8 has planned special programming starting at 5:30 p.m. to bring the tree lighting into your home.

Among the features will be a special virtual performance from the Grand Rapids Symphony. Since in-person concerts are not possible this year, the Grand Rapids Symphony is making its annual Holiday Pops program available on demand online between Friday and Jan. 2. Tickets for the virtual performance can be purchased online.

Also preceding the tree lighting, News 8 will report on what West Michigan Christmas tree farmers are seeing this year, speak with Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and share the latest on the effort to help others this holiday season through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

You can watch all that programming on WOOD TV8 or streaming live on woodtv.com.

Grand Rapids’ tree, which arrived downtown last week, is a 40-foot concolor fir. It came from Dutchman Tree Farms about 100 miles away in Manton, north of Cadillac. It will be adorned with 40,000 lights.

The city will have a special holiday-related video on its social media pages Saturday, showing off the skills of Grand Rapids’ artists and kids.