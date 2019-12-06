Grand Rapids to light Christmas tree tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids is celebrating the holidays tonight with a party to light the city’s Christmas tree.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and runs through 7:30 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle downtown. The tree lighting itself will air on News 8 shortly around 6:27 p.m., plus you can watch more of the event streaming live here on woodtv.com.

Hosted by WOOD TV8’s Maranda and 100.5’s Andy Rent, there will be ice cream, crafts, a visit from West Michigan Whitecaps mascot Crash, ice skating shows and an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Jingle Bell Bridge Run will begin at 6:45 p.m.