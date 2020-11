GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After traveling 110 miles to Grand Rapids, the city’s Christmas tree was installed in Rosa Parks Circle Tuesday morning.

The tree, a concolor fir, stands 40 feet tall. It came from Dutchman Tree Farms in Manton, north of Cadillac.

Because of the coronavirus, there won’t be a party downtown to light the tree. Instead, the tree lighting will stream live on woodtv.com on Dec. 4.

Kalamazoo isn’t having an in-person celebration this year for its tree lighting, either.