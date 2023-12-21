GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you haven’t checked out the Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt yet, you still have two more days to do so. Since it began on Nov. 17, thousands have traveled downtown to see what it’s all about.

“People have been so excited, to come from all over Michigan,” said Wendy Rodriguez, owner of Runway Angels.

“I think it’s great,” said Judy Proch, who lives in Grand Rapids and was visiting the market Thursday. “I think it’s wonderful.”

The Christkindl Markt is situated right underneath the overpass of 131, just a block away from the Wealthy Street exit. It’s located in the parking lot of the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

For the past month, people from not only across the state, but across the Midwest and other parts of the country have made the trip to West Michigan to see the German-themed market. Dagmar and Michael Lembke drove from metro Detroit on Thursday to see what it’s all about. The couple is originally from Germany, so they wanted to see if it lived up to their expectations.

“The fact that it is quite authentic, with the wooden houses, which you don’t find anywhere,” said Michael.

The Christkindl Markt in downtown Grand Rapids. (Dec. 21, 2023) The Christkindl Markt in downtown Grand Rapids. (Dec. 21, 2023)

“Very nice. I can’t wait until it’s darker, it’s cozy,” said Dagmar. “It’s so good. It’s very similar to German Christmas market.”

When visiting, you can expect hot chocolate, beer and warm spiced wine, music, different types of vendors, and the famous raclette cheese sandwich, which has made quite the name for itself due to its very distinct and unusual smell.



“It doesn’t taste like the smell,” said one of the workers at the Baked Cheese House, where they were making the sandwiches. “People always compare the smell to wet dogs or feet, but it’s good. Yeah, it’s good.”

This year’s market has been such a hit, organizers are considering bringing it back next year. Vendors who worked the event said it was a challenge at times, because of how busy it was, but great to be a part of.

“It’s exceeded our expectations,” said Susan Hathaway, owner of Heather Lane Pottery. “We have sold literally hundreds and hundreds of ornaments and have made lots of lives happy and enriched, you know, by the beauty.”

The market will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.