GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The longtime superintendent of Grand Rapids Christian Schools announced his retirement next year.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Tom DeJonge announced he would retire after nearly 20 years in the position. He plans on retiring after the 2023-2024 school year.

“It has been a privilege and a blessing to call Grand Rapids Christian home for nearly 60 years,” DeJonge said in a news release. “As a member of a multi-generational family that attended Grand Rapids Christian Schools since 1928, I am immensely honored to have been able to serve as superintendent and proud of all we have accomplished together on behalf of our students and families. I am confident of and look forward to seeing that success continue for future generations of students.”

The board of trustees will start the search process for a new superintendent this spring with an expected start date of July 1, 2024, according to a news release.