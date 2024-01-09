GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Christian Schools has hired a new superintendent to take over after its current one retires at the end of the school year.

Aaron Winkle will replace Tom DeJonge beginning July 1. Winkle currently serves as the head of school at Living Stones Academy in Grand Rapids, where he has been for the past 7.5 years. He was chosen from an “extensive” candidate list by a search committee and consultants from a recruiting firm, GRCS said.

During his time at Living Stones Academy, GRCS said he doubled its enrollment, created its first five-year strategic plan and raised over $10 million in two completed capital campaigns. Before Living Stones, Winkle worked in the student life division and as an associate chaplain at Calvin University. He also earned a Master of Divinity at Calvin and was ordained in the Christian Reformed Church.

“I am honored and humbled to serve as the next superintendent for Grand Rapids Christian Schools,” Winkle said. “GRCS is made up of extraordinary staff, students, families, alumni and donors. Together, we are followers of Jesus Christ who have been called to disciple the next generation. As I step into this new role, I will work hard to build trust with our entire community and to align our educational efforts around GRCS’s mission and values.”

DeJonge led Grand Rapids Christian Schools for the past 20 years.