Grand Rapids Children’s Museum reopens Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum reopens on Tuesday and leaders there say they wouldn’t have been able to push through the pandemic without the community’s support.

“It’s just so emotional because you just don’t ever dream something like this will happen,” said CEO Maggie Lancaster.

Like many places, the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum had to survive the pandemic all while remaining closed, but now the light at the end of the tunnel has finally arrived.

“Here we are essentially 15 months later, but we’ve learned a lot and we are opening better than ever before. We’re beyond the moon to open up to our public and our wonderful members who have stuck with us this whole time,” said Lancaster.

The museum will open to members beginning Tuesday and to the public starting Friday. Reservations are required to visit and will open for the week every Monday with limited capacity.

Lancaster says the museum will feature a new spin and train table and a bubble tower for kids to play with.

A play area inside the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum.

“Accessibility jumped out immediately. What can we do to make our museum even more playful than ever before for every child?” said Lancaster.

Lancaster says that 60% of the money they make comes from members, and they couldn’t have survived last year without the public’s unwavering support.

“It really came down to our community saying ‘we’re not going to let you close forever.’ Now more than ever, we are tired of being in front of our computers; we are tired of sitting in our homes. Come on into the museum and see how you can play in a fun and playful, safe way,” said Lancaster.

More information on membership prices and the new exhibits can be found at GRCM.org.