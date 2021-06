GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum will be reopening this month.

The museum will be opening on June 25, it said in a Facebook post. It will have members-only days on June 22 and June 24. Memberships have been automatically extended.

Anyone who would like to visit the museum must register ahead of time. Registration for members opens June 14, and on June 15 for the public.

For more information on registration and COVID-19 protocols, visit grcm.org.