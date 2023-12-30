GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum will be hosting its annual New Year’s Early Eve celebration on Saturday.

The event will be running from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring activities like music and dancing, snacks and crafts, in addition to face painting.

The ball drop will happen at 7 p.m.

The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for winter break activities.

General admission is $25. Members pay $15 and children under 1-years old get free admission.

For more information visit grcm.org.