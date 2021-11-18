Grand Rapids Children’s Museum adds holiday hours

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders with the Grand Rapids Children’s museum are extending hours for the upcoming holiday break after surviving shutdowns during the pandemic and, more recently, a water main break on the second floor.

There are now new exhibits in place for children to explore, with fewer restrictions on when they can visit.

“I think everyone is going to be very excited if they haven’t seen the all new Meijer area, and if they haven’t seen the new spin table or train table. All of these things we have been able to do while we were closed,” said Maggie Lancaster, the museum’s CEO.

The museum is not typically open on Sundays but will be during the holiday break. Tuesdays are normally reserved for members only but will be open to the public during the extended hours.

Although children five years old and up are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the museum still has certain protocols in place.

“We are not mandating tickets ahead of time anymore. We are not requiring timed entry anymore either, we just ask that you do wear a mask,” Lancaster said. “We are still very much a place for our zero-to-five-year-olds, and we just want to be extra cautious.”

The museum will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, which will mean more new options for visitors.

“I can’t do it right now, but I can’t wait to announce our national exhibit series,” Lancaster said. “That will be after the holidays to celebrate our 25th anniversary. But also 2022, 2023, 2024 we’ll be announcing who will be coming to town to visit the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum with a traveling exhibit.”

For more information and to buy tickets, go to grcm.org.