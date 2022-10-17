GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 135 years of leading and advocating for businesses here in West Michigan.

The Chamber was founded as the Board of Trade in 1887, with 147 businesses. Now, 11 founding members are still Chamber members to this day, along with more than 2,200 others.

The Chamber’s mission is to grow and support local businesses.

