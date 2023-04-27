An undated photo provided by The Right Place, Inc. shows the organization’s president and CEO, Randy Thelen.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The president of a Grand Rapids economic development agency has been appointed to a state board.

Thursday, Randy Thelen, president and CEO of The Right Place, Inc., was appointed to the Michigan Strategic Fund Board of Directors by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The board’s job is to approve the distribution of state incentives, including grants and some tax breaks. Thelen was selected as someone who could represent the interests of the private sector. He has experience in private equity, venture capital, commercial lending or commercialization of technology.

Thelen has been at The Right Place since 2021. Previously, he was a senior vice president of economic development in Denver, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Lakeshore advantage. He has a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Alma College and a master of arts degree in applied economics from Binghamton University.

His term will run through July 31, 2026.