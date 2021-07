A photo of the Fourth of July fireworks show over the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids on July 10, 2019. (Courtesy: Lisa Tomlinson)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids is celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks Saturday.

The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, and the fireworks show will start at 10:30 p.m.

The fireworks will be livestreamed on WOODTV.com and WXSP.

There will be parking available on the westside and in downtown.