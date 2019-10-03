Grand Rapids celebrates reopening of Briggs Park

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — City leaders in Grand Rapids celebrated the grand reopening of Briggs Park on Thursday.

This summer, the city updated the playgrounds, added accessible pathways and a picnic shelter to the park on Knapp Street NE west of Plainfield Avenue. Officials plan to improve public art and butterfly gardens in the spring.

The updates cost about $420,000 and were funded by a park millage that voters approved in 2013.

The city also celebrated the launch of North Quarter Pathways, five loops totaling 5 miles. They were added into existing sidewalks on Plainfield Avenue to create safe routes. The city plans to add a kiosk with maps at the park.

More information about the improvements can be found on the North End Wellness Coalition website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 