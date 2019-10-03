Grand Rapids celebrates reopening of Briggs Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — City leaders in Grand Rapids celebrated the grand reopening of Briggs Park on Thursday.

This summer, the city updated the playgrounds, added accessible pathways and a picnic shelter to the park on Knapp Street NE west of Plainfield Avenue. Officials plan to improve public art and butterfly gardens in the spring.

The updates cost about $420,000 and were funded by a park millage that voters approved in 2013.

The city also celebrated the launch of North Quarter Pathways, five loops totaling 5 miles. They were added into existing sidewalks on Plainfield Avenue to create safe routes. The city plans to add a kiosk with maps at the park.

More information about the improvements can be found on the North End Wellness Coalition website.