GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A cultural celebration was held Wednesday night to honor Grand Rapids’ sister cities partnership.

Grand Rapids’ Sister Cities International held its annual gala at the J.W. Marriot. The event featured food and drinks inspired by Grand Rapids’ sister cities.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and City Manager Mark wWashington were on hand, with Bliss announcing a new friendship city relationship with Dnipro, Ukraine.

“We are a welcoming place to live work and play. And we encourage personal relationships with citizens around the world to discover Grand Rapids and for Grand Rapidians to discover our cities in all the continents of the world,” said Leonardo Tombello, President of Grand Rapids Sister Cities International.

Wednesday night was the second year for the sisters cities gala at the J.W. Marriott.