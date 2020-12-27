Grand Rapids celebrates beginning of Kwanzaa

Part of the Grand Rapids Kwanzaa Soul Stroll celebration on Dec. 26, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan community kicked off the Kwanzaa celebration Saturday night with the Grand Rapids Kwanzaa Soul Stroll.

The event took place outside the One Stop Culture Shop, located on Eastern Avenue SE near the intersection of Evergreen Street SE.

The free event was put on West Michigan Jewels of Africa (WMJOA). The traditional African drum and dance group provided educational entertainment to celebrate the seven-day, non-religious holiday.

“We pride ourselves on reviving the pride of the African American people through black history, storytelling, drum and dance,” Jewellynne Richardson with WMJOA said.

For more information about the festivities still to come, check out WMJOA’s Facebook page.