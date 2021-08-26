Grand Rapids cautions people to stay safe, avoid heat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Grand Rapids are reminding the public to stay out of the heat.

As the hot and humid weather is expected to continue, residents can try to beat the heat by spending time at a local library, the mall or a friend’s home with air conditioning, the city of Grand Rapids said in a release.

It also suggested visiting one of Grand Rapids’ splash pads.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not relying on a fan in extreme heat, drinking more water than normal and not using the stove or oven to cook. The CDC also recommends checking on those around you and having someone do the same for you.

The city does not currently having any cooling stations for the general public, but it says it is monitoring the situation.

“Community sheltering of any type (warming, cooling, or overnight) is always a last resort, but the City does understand how residents are impacted by the heat and we are constantly monitoring the situation,” Emergency Manager Allison Farole said in the release. “If you are impacted by the heat, please seek shelter with a family member, friend or someone else you trust. Overall, public/community shelters are not comfortable or private and we want to encourage individuals to seek resources in a comfortable setting.”

Mel Trotter Ministries has a cooling center open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for people without housing, the city said.