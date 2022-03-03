Grand Rapids Catholic bishop emeritus dies on Ash Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The former bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids has died.

Most Rev. Robert Rose died Wednesday, the diocese said. He was 92.

Rose was born Feb. 28, 1930. He became a priest in 1955. He first served as bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord starting in 1981 before becoming the bishop for the Diocese of Grand Rapids in 1989. He retired in 2003.

“…On Ash Wednesday, the Diocese of Grand Rapids has lost a man who dedicated his life to the Catholic faith. Bishop Robert Rose served the Church in the state of Michigan for more than 65 years,” current Diocese of Grand Rapids Bishop David Walkowiak said in a statement. “In each office – relying upon the grace of Holy Orders, a Spirit-filled wisdom, a compassionate heart and a delightful wit, he placed it all at the service of the Lord who anointed him for this vocation.”

Walkowiak credited Rose with establishing the Catholic Foundation of West Michigan, what is now Catholic Charities West Michigan and the Bishop’s Fund for Catholic Education.

Rose was also credited with holding the first diocesan Pastoral Assembly in 1995 to identify diocesan goals and setting up the Diocesan Pastoral Council, among other initiatives. Walkowiak said Rose “valued the voice of the laity and ensured they were part of the decision-making process.”

“He brought kindness to every interaction and empowered Catholics to share their faith,” the current bishop wrote.

Funeral arrangements are pending. Memorial donations may be made to the Bishop’s Fund for Catholic Education or Diocesan Jubilee Justice Fund through the Catholic Foundation of West Michigan.