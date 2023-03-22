GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After 5 years and about 680 adoptions, the Happy Cat Café in Grand Rapids is expanding — and it needs cats.

“We had a little health problem with the kitties and wanted to make sure that all the cats were safe. We took out all the kitties and we had a little breakup with our rescue,” owner Katie Quarto said. “So we are looking to partner with a new rescue and we’re taking the opportunity to do a huge renovation.”

She said the shop on S. Division Avenue south of Wealthy Street is expanding its cat room by about 30% so it can host more cats and welcome more customers.

“It’s a lot of work, but I’m really excited. I think that one of the biggest complaints that we got was the cat room was too small or there’s not enough cats or I feel like there’s not enough room, so I’m excited that it’s going to be really airy,” Quarto said. “Nobody will be sad that there’s a lack of cats.”

The menu is also getting an upgrade.

“We’re adding a food menu, with like bagels and pastries and stuff like that,” Quarto said. “And our drink menu is going to be really exciting, visually colorful drinks. We love to put glitter in everything, so we really want to bring that vibe into here.”

Renovations are slated to wrap up by April 1.

Quarto said the café wants its guests to feel at home and take some time out for themselves.

“Cats are scientifically proven to help reduce anxiety, depression and stress in general,” Quarto said. “So we just see it as a super relaxing, fun experience where (customers) just enjoy the company of fuzzy friends.”

If you would like to hang out with the cats, it’s $5 for 15 minutes, $8 for a half an hour or $13 for an hour. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., you can spend 15 minutes with the cats if you buy a drink. Quarto said that’s popular with people who just want to drop in for a few minutes on their lunch break.

To learn more or donate to the Happy Cat Café, you can visit its website.