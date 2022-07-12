GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Chamber has sent a letter to the city commission about how crime and violence are impacting local business owners and their employees.

The letter outlines several instances of what they say is concerning behavior. Examples include an employee’s car being stolen, a worker being attacked outside of work, vandalism at businesses and people acting unruly.

Some business owners have expressed concern about the ability of police to arrive there to help in a timely manner. The letter mentions a recent incident where it took officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department 40 minutes to respond, “during which the individuals was shouting curses in a place of business and refusing to leave.”

“We know the police department and city staff have been very engaged, trying to be proactive on this,” Joshua Lunger, the VP of government affairs for the chamber, told News 8. “But because everything is stretched so thin and they’re so far under their authorized number of officers and there’s so many calls to respond to, often times we have employers with young staff or overnight staff who are stuck in a situation where they feel threatened for a longer period than we’d like to see.”

The Chamber said they’ve been working with the city to help raise awareness about the issue to help fix it.

The Grand Rapids City Commission was supposed to discuss the letter during its meeting Tuesday evening, but that meeting was cut short after continued interruptions from protesters.

