Grand Rapids business broken into on Plainfield Ave NE

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of individuals broke into a retail business in the 2200 block of Plainfield Ave NE early Sunday morning, The Grand Rapids Police Department tells News 8.

Officers responded to a business break-in call at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning where a witness says they saw a group of three people exit a SUV-type car and break into a business.

Police say glass was broken to get inside the business and several items were taken.

The last time GRPD officers saw the suspects’ vehicle was when they were fleeing south on Plainfield Ave NE. Police called off the chase due to unsafe levels of speed.

This incident is still under investigation by the GRPD.