GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of brides-to-be will head to DeVos Place this weekend to get ideas for the wedding of their dreams.

The 53rd annual Grand Rapids Bridal Show takes place Jan. 6 and 7. Vendors will showcase wedding dresses, flowers, cakes and everything in between.

Event organizers say it’s one-stop shopping for fiancés, friends and family members.

Friday hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a bridal fashion show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with fashion shows at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

For a full list of wedding specialists and tickets, go to grbridalshow.com.

