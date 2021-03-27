Grand Rapids Brewing Co. reopens on Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a new era for the Grand Rapids Brewing Company. The restaurant officially reopened on Saturday after shutting down in November when the state restrictions went into effect.

“We’re super pumped. We just can’t wait to open the doors. It’s been a long time,” said Shawn Blonk, the vice president of operations. “(We’re) really excited to be able to offer jobs again to great people and serve great beer and food.”

Blonk says last year they chose to close completely when indoor dining was no longer allowed because of the pandemic.

“We decided in the last shut down in November to kind of stay shut down and just hit the reset button top to bottom,” said Blonk. “It made more sense for us to stay shut down and just kind of revamp everything we were doing.”

Now more than four months later, that revamp is in effect. The Grand Rapids staple has redone everything from the dining room, to the menu, to the famous game room. They have both old and new staff on board and are looking to hire about 20 more people.

“It was just good to see people back in here and be able to serve the people close in our community,” said Blonk.

Blonk says he’s ready for this new era to show West Michigan what they got.

“We’re ready, so we’ve got plenty of space and plenty of new things to offer,” said Blonk.

The restaurant officially reopened at 11 a.m. on Saturday and all special Mug Club members from last year will get a 2021 membership for free.