Grand Rapids bar to close for 2 weeks after deadly crash

A Dec. 16, 2019 photo shows Joey’s Tavern weeks before a state-ordered shutdown of two weeks for liquor violations.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Joey’s Tavern in Grand Rapids will temporarily shut down for liquor violations after state records show the bar served alcohol to a man who died in a car crash after leaving the business.

The bar located at 1125 Fulton Street will close Jan. 10 through Jan. 24 and must pay a $1,400 fine.

The state learned that Jeffrey Longstreet was at Joey’s Tavern before crashing his vehicle into a tree and dying a year ago.

An undated photo of Jeffrey Longstreet, provided by his family.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2018 on O’Brien Road SW between Covell and Collindale avenues in Walker.

A police report states the 33-year-old man’s car was heading west when it veered off the road for an unknown reason and hit a tree. The Kent County medical examiner ruled Longstreet’s death was accidental.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs cited Joey’s Tavern for three violations all connected to serving and selling alcohol to Longstreet.

Joey’s Tavern responded to the ruling by saying it’s an “unfortunate circumstance” and “a sad situation.”

Longstreet’s family feels the punishment doesn’t fit the crime. Hear from his mother and what she thinks should be done, Monday on News 8 at 6 p.m.