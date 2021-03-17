Grand Rapids bar chooses to close for St. Patrick’s Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As bars and restaurants open their doors for what’s typically one of the busiest days of the year, one Grand Rapids bar is doing just the opposite.

Logan’s Alley, located on Michigan Street NE near the intersection of Diamond Avenue NE, made the decision to stay closed for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, although it’s traditionally the busiest day of the year for the pub.

In a Facebook post, staff wrote that they feel it’s “prudent to exercise caution.” The post went on to say that St. Patrick’s Day won’t be the same at 50% capacity and they don’t want to risk getting shut down or having their license suspended.

Medical experts say it’s important to stay vigilant, especially now.

“If we’re really careful with just a little while longer, we’re heading in a really good direction, but we still could have little mini surges or even another moderate sized surge. It could go back into lockdown mode and just going to send it all back and lose ground, which we don’t want it to happen,” said Dr. Ron Grifka, chief medical officer at Metro Health.

The owner of Logan’s Alley told News 8 the decision came before a recent spike in cases and was not meant to be a statement or shine a negative light on other businesses that do choose to open. He said it was an opportunity to avoid stress, give staff a break and show state leaders that given a choice, small businesses can make good choices.