GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A classic holiday tradition is back in downtown Grand Rapids: the annual run of “The Nutcracker.”

The Grand Rapids Ballet‘s first performance at DeVos Performance Hall is Friday at 7:30 p.m. Shows continue throughout the weekend and next weekend.

James Sofranko, the creative director with the Grand Rapids Ballet, said he and many others look forward to this performance every year.

“It’s just such a fun holiday tradition for a lot of families. They come see it every year, they bring their loved ones and I know that generations are bringing their grandkids now,” Sofranko said. “But even if you’ve never done that before, it’s a really great introductory to ballet, it’s fun for everyone and it’s a kid’s story, but it’s also a grown-up story, too.”

“The Nutcracker” follows Clara as she receives a magical nutcracker from her uncle and the adventure begins. She has to fight off mice alongside brave soldiers and explore an enchanted land.

The Grand Rapids Symphony will perform Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s classic score. The set is imagined by Grand Rapids native Chris Van Allsburg, the author of “The Polar Express.”

You can still get your tickets for the Nutcracker here.