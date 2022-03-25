GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Ballet takes the stage March 25-27 for a special 50th anniversary performance of “Jumpstart 2022,” including an additional show with all the proceeds benefitting the refugees in Ukraine.

All tickets for the first come, first served performance on Saturday at 2 p.m. will be “donate what you can,” with a suggested $20 minimum donation. The proceeds will go to Untied Way’s Untied for Ukraine Fund, which supplies food, shelter, transportation and childcare for those escaping the conflict.

Images from the Grand Rapids Ballet Jumpstart 2022 program. (Courtesy)

Artistic Director James Sofranko says the artists involved in the performance felt compelled to donate their talents to help the people of Ukraine.

Jumpstart 2022 is a change for the Grand Rapids Ballet dancers to choreograph their own pieces and collaborate with other Grand Rapids organizations, including The GRAM, Opera Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased online at grballet.com.