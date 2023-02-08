GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Ballet will return to the DeVos Performance Hall stage with their first performance of the new year.

The World Premiere production of “Romeo and Juliet” will be performed Feb. 17 through Feb. 19, accompanied by the Grand Rapids Symphony.

Artistic director James Sofranko said the orchestra pours out emotion and fuels the characters on the stage as they tell the timeless story through dance.

Tickets are available in person at the Grand Rapids Ballet’s box office or online at ticketmaster.com.

