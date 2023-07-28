A spotlight on each of the different dances that are a part of the Grand Rapids Ballet 2023-24 season. (July 28, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re someone who likes to plan ahead, you may want to consider going to the ballet this fall.

The Grand Rapids Ballet announced its 2023-24 season that will show off the incredible talent of professional dancers as they leap and twirl while also telling a story.

The season starts on Oct. 6 through Oct. 9 with the show “Contemporary Visions,” then “The Nutcracker” will be on Dec. 8 through Dec. 10 and Dec. 15 through Dec. 17.

Then there are performances of “Sleeping Beauty” in February, Jumpstart 2024 in March, and then the season closes with performances of “In The Upper Room.

The Grand Rapids Ballet School also has productions during the season. They will perform the “Carnival of Animals” at the end of October and then “Snow White” in March.

Tickets for the season are currently available up until the day of the show. A company dancer with the ballet said there’s a lot of work behind the scenes for each show, but it’s all worth it once they get to the final performance.

“Ballet and dance is, you know, sort of unique experience. You come here, and the shows may be a little bit different every night. You get to see all that work in the studio brought to the stage, this sort of athleticism and artistry coming together. It’s very different,” Nigel Tau, company dancer at the Grand Rapids Ballet.

The ballet is also having outdoor performances this summer. Its next one is the second Annual Summer Dance Festival outside of the Martin Wege Theatre. It is on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26, and there will be food trucks and live dance performances. It is free to the public.