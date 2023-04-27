GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Ballet has announced the schedule for its 2023-2024 season.

Before the season officially starts in the fall, the ballet will be taking part in several live performances outdoors, including a performance at the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park Amphitheater on August 29.

The ballet officially starts its season in October with its first in-theatre performance, “Contemporary Visions.” Other productions during the 2023-2024 season include performances of “The Nutcracker” and “Sleeping Beauty.”

Season subscriptions are available now for new and returning ballet patrons. New this season, the ballet is offering a family package subscription.

You can find more information here on the Grand Rapids Ballet website.