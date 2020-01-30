Grand Rapids auto supply plant closing in April

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan-based automotive supplier is shuttering a plant in Grand Rapids.

The Gill Industries, Inc., factory on Bond Avenue NW south of Sixth Street will close by April 10, according to paperwork filed with the state Wednesday. Layoffs will begin March 31.

A total of 59 positions, including press operators, material handlers, tool and die repair workers, among others, are being affected.

Gill said some of the employees at the Bond plant may be offered jobs at its plant on Plainfield Avenue north of Grand Rapids, though the state filing did not indicate precisely how many.

Gill also has plants in Walker; Southfield, Michigan; Richmond, Kentucky; Trenton, Georgia; and in Mexico and Ireland.