Grand Rapids Art Museum reopens with limited hours

The Grand Rapids Art Museum in Grand Rapids, Mich. (File photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Art Museum in downtown Grand Rapids reopened to the public Saturday.

The museum is now open with limited hours of operation due to the pandemic.

Below are the GRAM’s new hours:

Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday ( Meijer Free Day )

) Noon to 9 p.m. Thursday (Meijer Free Day 5 to 9 p.m.)

10 a.m. to noon for members and noon to 6 p.m. for the public on Saturday.

GRAM officials say it is committed to keeping all staff, guests and volunteers safe with new health and safety procedures.

A few of the measures include online ticket reservations, required face coverings, staff and visitor temperature checks.

More information can be found online.