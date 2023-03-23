GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Art Museum announced the appointment of its next director and CEO.

On Thursday, the GRAM Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Cindy Meyers Foley. She will replace Dana Friis-Hansen, who stepped down on Jan. 1 after leading the organization since July 2011.

Foley previously spent 17 years at the Columbus Museum of Art, where she most recently was the Scantland family executive deputy director for learning, experience and engagement since 2015, according to the GRAM.

“I am honored to have been selected as the Grand Rapids Art Museum’s next Director and CEO,” Foley said in a news release. “GRAM is a national model for evolving to meet the needs of its community, and I can’t wait to work alongside such an innovative team. It is especially meaningful to be joining the arts community in a city that is growing and thriving, a perfect place for a museum and its partners to be catalysts for community creativity.”

She will begin her new role at the GRAM on June 5.