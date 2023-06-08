GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Art Museum is getting ready to unveil a newly-expanded space for hands-on learning.

Christopher Bruce, the museum’s deputy director of art, learning and engagement, said the about the new creative learning center is 10 years in the making.

Among the upgrades are 1,036 square foot interactive discovery guide and two new GRAM studio workshop classrooms.

A party will be held for the opening on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free to the public. You can RSVP at the GRAM website.