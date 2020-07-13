Grand Rapids Art Museum announces reopening date

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Art Museum announced Monday that it will reopen to the public in August with expanded safety measures.

The museum will have a soft opening to GRAM members beginning Saturday, July 25 then open to the public Saturday, Aug. 1.

Guests are encouraged to reserve advance timed tickets online and will receive a 10% discount for online ticket purchases, according to a GRAM news release.

The museum noted the following new safety protocols for guests in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19:

Face masks will be required for everyone inside the museum.

Temperature checks will be required to enter.

Regular cleaning of the museum as well as more hand sanitization stations.

Controlling the number of visitors to help with social distancing.

The museum will be open Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday to members from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. then to the public at 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be free admission to the museum on Meijer Free Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For those who need to stay, GRAM said it will continue to share free virtual tours, artist interviews and more online.

More information about the museum’s reopening schedule can be found online.