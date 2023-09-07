GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Metro Grand Rapids police agencies are vowing an “aggressive approach” to shut down dangerous “car meetups” after a woman was shot and killed at one early this week.

“This is more than kids doing burnouts. It’s more than kids showing off their cars,” Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said Thursday. “This is behavior which, unfortunately in the city of Grand Rapids now as of Sunday, has resulted in the murder of a 19-year-old girl. Absolutely inexcusable.”

Alana Vasquez was fatally shot at a meetup in the area of Freeman Avenue SW and Hall Street early Sunday.

“While this is an extreme example of what can happen at one of these intersection takeovers … we want the community to know what is happening at these events,” Winstrom said. “

Police asked for anyone with photos and video of the meetup where Vasquez was shot to send them to investigators, who can be reached at at 616.456.3400, or Silent Observer. Winstrom stressed that GRPD’s focus was finding the person who killed Vasquez.

“We know that there is evidence out there of Alana’s murder that will help us,” Winstrom said. “We’re not going to be looking backwards and looking to make arrests for reckless driving the night of Alana’s murder or arrests for open alcohol or other minor offenses. … Justice and closure for her family are more important than small violations. So please, come forward and feel comfortable doing so: It’s the right thing to do.”

The chief said some members of the same group that hosted the meetup where Vasquez was shot had held a meetup nearby the previous night. He said his officers responded and arrested two people.

“I watched the body-worn camera from one of the arrests and the driver of the vehicle side to the officer, ‘Why are you picking on us? We’re not doing anything wrong.’ That driver had a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun on the back seat of their car,” Winstrom said. “I don’t know why you’re going to a car show with a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun on the back seat of your car. It was illegally possessed, too.”

The driver was charged with a felony, Winstrom said.

CHIEF WARNS OF ILLEGAL GUNS, VIOLENCE AT MEETUPS

Standing with Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young, Walker Police Department Chief Keith Mankel and Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post Commander 1st Lt. Matt Williams at a news conference at GRPD headquarters downtown, Winstrom said the agencies would be cooperating to crack down on the gatherings described as car meetups or intersection takeovers.

“I’m happy that the law enforcement community here is unified in recognizing the need to respond to these events, which often feature firearms offenses, violence, disregard for the law and disregard for the well-being of others,” Winstrom said. “Not only will we be working together to take an aggressive approach to addressing this illegal activity, we will work together to identified the organizers of these events and hold them accountable, as well.”

Authorities mapped 27 car and motorcycle meetup locations in the metro Grand Rapids area since March. (Sept. 7, 2023)

Authorities displayed a map listing 27 car and motorcycle meetup locations in the metro Grand Rapids area since March. Winstrom said the meetups are organized on social media and that attendees often have videos setup on their cars to record their exploits.

“Numerous car clubs in and around the area here in West Michigan meet at various businesses for social events, really, where attendees are there to admire each other’s vehicles in a mostly peacefully, certainly legal way. Unfortunately, some attendees arrange a follow-up location to conduct illegal and reckless driving, racing from location to location, blocking traffic, terrorizing pedestrians, travelers and residents,” the chief said.

He pointed to a drag race in Grand Rapids in July that caused a crash in which a woman was seriously injured and a shooting that seriously injured a 21-year-old man at a meetup in Cascade Township in May.

Winstrom added that when he responded to one meetup in the Huff Park area as cars were clearing out, he saw between 50 and 100 cars and lawn chairs set up dangerously close to where the cars were doing burnouts.

He said law enforcement around the country started seeing the meetups happening during the height of the pandemic in 2020. He suggested lax enforcement of traffic law during the pandemic “changed the culture” of some drivers, leading them to drive dangerously and often armed “and clearly willing to use violence and deadly force.”

“We need to get back to this level of normalcy and respect for each other and respect for human life,” Winstrom said.